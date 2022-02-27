Govt working tirelessly to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
Took necessary steps to secure 'compromised' handle of PM Modi: Twitter
Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, US and Albania call for emergency UNSC meeting
Over 150,000 Ukrainians flee to the border seeking refuge amid crisis
-
The government is working tirelessly to bring back all Indians stuck in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
Addressing an election rally in Basti in Uttar Pradesh, Modi pointed to the turmoil prevailing in the world and pitched for strengthening the country by making it "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant). He also targeted his political opponents.
India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. With the Ukrainian airspace being closed for civil aircraft operations, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.
The prime minister said the government is working tirelessly to evacuate all Indians stranded in Ukraine.
It is time to rise above barriers of caste and religion and strengthen the country by making it "atmanirbhar", he told the rally.
Previous governments led by dynasts kept India dependent on foreign countries for its defence needs, but now the priority is "atmanirbhar", he said.
There is a difference between "rashtra bhakti" (devotion to nation) and "pariwar bhakti" (devotion to family), he said taking a swipe at his rivals.
The country celebrated three years of the Balakot air strike on February 26, but dynasts had sought proof of it then, he said.
India carried out the air strike on terrorist launch pads, days after the Pulwama terror attack in which around 40 security forces personnel were killed in 2019.
Modi is also scheduled to address election rallies in support of BJP candidates in Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddarthnagar and Ambedkarnagar later in the day. These areas will vote in the sixth phase on March 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU