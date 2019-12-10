JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

US-China trade talks: European stocks slump, sterling extends dollar-rally
Business Standard

Climate change real, India living up to its commitment: Javadekar at COP 25

If there is an inconvenient truth in the form of climate change, we are providing a convenient action plan. We are walking the talk, he said.

Press Trust of India  |  Madrid 

Prakash Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar

India is "walking the talk" in its climate change commitments and has reduced emission intensity by 21 per cent of its GDP while also being on track to achieve the goal of 35 per cent emission reduction as promised in the Paris summit in 2015, Union Environment Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a high-level meeting at the ongoing UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP 25 in Madrid, the minister presented India's stand and said the country is "walking the talk".

"Climate change is real. The world recognised it and adopted a comprehensive agreement in Paris. Let us concentrate on implementation of Paris Agreement and not digress.

"If there is an inconvenient truth in the form of climate change, we are providing a convenient action plan. We are walking the talk.

"India has reduced emission intensity of GDP (gross domestic product) by 21 per cent and is on track to achieve the goal of 35 per cent emission reduction as promised in Paris," Javadekar said.
First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 19:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU