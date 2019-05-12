India wants permanent PM, not contractual one: Naqvi

Muktar Abbas on Sunday said the country wants a permanent and decisive prime minister, instead of a contractual one.

Hitting out at the opposition alliance for having "too many" contenders for the PM's post, said the country "does not want a contractual prime minister, where you have someone as for six months and somebody else for the next six months."



Asserting that the people want a strong and decisive government, he told a press conference here, "The country does not want a 'juggad' or 'jod tod ki sarkar' (stop-gap arrangement leading to the formation of an unstable government)."



The people, the of Minority Affairs said, will vote for the developmental work done in the last five years.

Mocking the opposition alliance for fighting a battle of survival, added, "Most of the opposition parties will lose their recognition after elections. They are all fighting a battle for survival.

