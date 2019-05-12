TN Governor, leaders extend birthday greetings to CM

: Banwarilal Purohit extended his birthday greetings to K Palaniswami who turned 65 on Sunday.

Purohit sent a bouquet and a message to Palaniswami on the occasion, an official release said.

"Please accept my heartiest greetings and best wishes on the happy occasion of your birthday. May God the Almighty bless you with happiness, good health and many more years of dedicated service to the nation," he said in his message.

Responding to the Governor's greetings, Palaniswami extended his gratitude saying, "I thank you for the kind greetings and flowers sent by you on the occasion of my birthday."



and BJP unit also greeted the chief minister on the occasion.

