T'gana official in trouble for seeking complimentary tickets for IPL final

A senior of the and landed in trouble for seeking 300 complimentary tickets for the IPL final with higher-ups taking a "serious view" and issuing a memo.

The two most successful teams of the (IPL)-Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - clash in the final here later Sunday night.

K Pradeep Rao, District Prohibition and Officer of Medchal-Malkajgiri District, wrote a letter to the of the Association seeking 50 complimentary corporate box and 250 other privilege passes to be given to "higher authorities".

"Kind attention is invited to the subject cited and requesting to provide (300) IPL match tickets for the upcoming final match to be held on 12-05-2019 so as to provide the same to the higher authorities of the department," Pradeep Rao wrote in an letter with stamp and seal on May 9.

Justifying the letter, the said many people sought tickets during matches and the BCCI normally asked them to send the request.

When contacted, (Commercial Taxes and Excise) said the government took a serious view of the letter written by his

"This official wrote a letter (for tickets). We have taken basically a serious view. As a first step we are issuing a charge memo (to him) and further action will follow," Kumar told

Recently, the central deputation tenure of senior bureaucrat Gopal Krishan Gupta, who had sought complimentary passes for IPL matches from Delhi cricket association, had been curtailed and he was sent back to his cadre railway ministry.

Gupta, a 1987 of the (IRSME), had in March sought complimentary passes for an IPL match from the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) Rajat Sharma's office, an official communique had said.

