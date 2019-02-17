India win team event at Mallakhamb World Championship

emerged as winners in the team event at the first Mallakhamb that concluded here Sunday.

The two-day tournament was held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, in which participantsfrom 15 countries - Spain, Germany, Czech Republic,Italy, USA, Iran, Norway, England, France, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, Bahrain, and hosts - competed, a said.

On Sunday, the participants fought for the individual championships, it said.

The team championship was won by with 244.73 points, while stood second with 44.45 and came third with 30.22 points.

During the event, German Ruth Anzenberger presented an audio-visual presentation about the workshops and practice of the ancient Indian sport held in his country.

The German team also demonstrated their skills on rope as well as pole mallakhamb, the release stated.

The traditional sport is characterised by athletes performing a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or on a pole.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)