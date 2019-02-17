Centre should recall Bedi for 'impeding' welfare schemes in

M K demanded that the Centre immediately recall Lt Governor alleging that she has been "autocratically" impeding implementation of welfare schemes evolved by the elected government in the Union Territory.

Stalin called on V Narayanasamy and his ministerial colleagues outside here on their fifth day of dharna against the "negative stand" of Bedi towards the government proposals.

Later he told reporters that the had been functioning like a "dictator" impeding implementation of welfare schemes and has been "trampling" democracy.

Alleging that the BJP was trying to grab power through the backdoor using Bedi as a "tool," the said if it had 'guts and courage' it should face the elections and come to power here.

Stalin charged Bedi with "bowing to the instructions and commands of the and is trampling democracy in "



Though the dharna was on for the last five days, Modi has not initiated any step to resolve the matter.

"I condemn on behalf of the DMK,the silence and indifference maintained by the Prime Minister," he said.

"The Centre should intervene and recall Bedi as she has been standing in the way of implementation of various welfare schemes ever since she assumed office (in 2016)," he said.

The and the government headed by Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since Bedi assumed office in May 2016.

