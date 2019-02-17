Centre should recall Bedi for 'impeding' welfare schemes in

-
DMK President M K Stalin Sunday demanded that the Centre immediately recall Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi alleging that she has been "autocratically" impeding implementation of welfare schemes evolved by the elected government in the Union Territory.
Stalin called on Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his ministerial colleagues outside Raj Nivas here on their fifth day of dharna against the "negative stand" of Bedi towards the government proposals.
Later he told reporters that the Lt Governor had been functioning like a "dictator" impeding implementation of welfare schemes and has been "trampling" democracy.
Alleging that the BJP was trying to grab power through the backdoor using Bedi as a "tool," the DMK leader said if it had 'guts and courage' it should face the elections and come to power here.
Stalin charged Bedi with "bowing to the instructions and commands of the Prime Minister and is trampling democracy in Puducherry."
Though the dharna was on for the last five days, Modi has not initiated any step to resolve the matter.
"I condemn on behalf of the DMK,the silence and indifference maintained by the Prime Minister," he said.
"The Centre should intervene and recall Bedi as she has been standing in the way of implementation of various welfare schemes ever since she assumed office (in 2016)," he said.
The Lt Governor and the government headed by Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since Bedi assumed office in May 2016.
