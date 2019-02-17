Netanyahu hands Israel foreign minister role to right-wing rival

Israeli announced Sunday he was relinquishing the role of and handing it to a right-wing rival from within his party, Katz.

The move comes ahead of April 9 elections and follows court challenges arguing Netanyahu -- who is also -- has taken on too many governmental portfolios.

A said Netanyahu intended to appoint Katz as acting without providing further details.

Katz is currently and intelligence minister and it was unclear whether he would give those roles up.

He called the appointment a "moving moment".

"Together with the we will continue to advance and lead Israel's foreign policy to further achievements," Katz said in a statement.

Katz holds right-wing views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has said conditions are not in place now for a two-state solution.

In 2017, he advocated a plan that critics said would amount to de facto annexation of a number of Jewish settlements surrounding in the occupied The proposal was shelved.

He has spoken of ideas such as building an island off the to provide the blockaded Palestinian enclave with infrastructure including and clean water.

Katz also promotes a plan for a railway linking Gulf states to the via as part of a bid to normalise relations with Arab countries that currently do not have formal ties with the Jewish state.

Netanyahu's choice of Katz was seen by a number of analysts as part of political manoeuvring ahead of the April 9 polls.

Katz, 63, is a senior member and wields influence within the party. He has spoken of his ambition to be prime minister, but has no current plans to challenge Netanyahu.

The portfolio is viewed as more prestigious and high-profile than Katz's current roles.

Polls suggest Netanyahu is on track to win the elections despite a series of corruption investigations against him.

The is expected to announce in the coming weeks whether he intends to indict the

An announcement on indictments before the polls could shake up the campaign.

Netanyahu, 69, has been prime minister for a total of nearly 13 years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)