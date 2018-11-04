India win toss and choose to bowl first

JUST IN
'Orange fleshed sweet potato can save children from malnutrition'

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

India won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20 International against the West Indies here Sunday.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya and left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed are making their senior India debut in the first of the three-match series, at the Eden Gardens.

Yuzvendra Chahal missed out from the 12 named on match eve.

Umesh Yadav has come in for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies have three debutants in Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen and Khari Pierre.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Khari Pierre, Oshane Thomas.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 18:50 IST

