India win toss and choose to bowl first

-
ALSO READ
Rohit-led Indian team arrives in Kolkata for T20 series
India aim to continue dominance over Windies in T20 series (Preview)
Krunal set for T20 debut against West Indies
India face T20 test sans MSD the colossus, WI seek redemption
Getting wickets will ease pressure if I am picked for World Cup: Khaleel Ahmed
-
India won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20 International against the West Indies here Sunday.
All-rounder Krunal Pandya and left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed are making their senior India debut in the first of the three-match series, at the Eden Gardens.
Yuzvendra Chahal missed out from the 12 named on match eve.
Umesh Yadav has come in for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
West Indies have three debutants in Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen and Khari Pierre.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav.
West Indies: Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Khari Pierre, Oshane Thomas.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU