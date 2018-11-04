Group C : Rajasthan defeat J-K by 75 runs

defeated a gritty Jammu and Kashmir by 75 runs in their Elite Group C game here on Sunday.

bowlers rose to the occasion even as a Jammu and Kashmir skipper (110 not out) played a defiant knock in the second outing, albeit which went in vain, at the

Chasing a daunting target of 395, Jammu and Kashmir, who began at overnight score of 34/0, were eventually bundled out for 319 in their second innings.

For the hosts leg spinner (4-89) and Nathu Singh (4-83) took four wickets each in the second innings, as they earned six crucial points and have stated their campaign on a winning note.

Chahar ended the game with nine wickets as he had taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

In the day, Rasool raised the hopes of Jammu and Kashmir of a draw, but he wasdevoid of partners.

At one stage a J-K could have sniffed out a draw, but the momentum shifted in Rajasthan's favour after J-K wicket keeper Fazil Rashid (28) was dismissed.

bowlers then blew away the J-K tail to earn a hard-fought win.

Brief Scores: At Jaipur Rajasthan 379 and 219/4 declared (A V Gautam 68) vs 204 and 319 ( 110 not out, Nathu Singh 4-83).

Rajasthan won by 75 runs.

At Bhubaneshwar: Odisha 324 and 267/7 (Biplab Samantaray 103 not out) versus 442 all out (Himanshu Rana 164, Chetan Bishnoi 75).

Match Drawn.

took first innings lead.

At Agartala: 360 and 232/2 Declared (U U Bose 109) vs Services 238 and 164/6 ( 47).

Match Drawn.

took first innings lead.

At Ranchi: 344 and 230/4 Declared (Ishan Kishan 120) versus 298 and 140/2 (Sibsankar Roy 52 not out).

Match Drawn.

took first innings lead.

At Kanpur: 152 and 165 ( 51 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 5-41) against 564/4 Declared (Aksh Deep Nath 194, 126, Priyam Garg 117 not out).

won by an innings and 247 runs.

