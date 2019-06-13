Indiabulls Housing Finance shares zoom nearly 12 pc

-
ALSO READ
SC posts for July plea alleging misappropriation of funds by Indiabulls Housing Finance
Petitioner apologises, withdraws complaint against Indiabulls Housing finance
SC raps petitioner for defective plea against Indiabulls
Indiabulls Housing moves SC for urgent hearing against misappropriation allegations
Indiabulls petitioners withdraw from SC amid hints of criminal conspiracy
-
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose nearly 12 per cent Thursday after a petition alleging misappropriation of funds was withdrawn from the Supreme Court.
The company's scrip jumped 11.78 per cent to close at Rs 694.30 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 12.64 per cent to Rs 699.70.
At the NSE, shares zoomed 11.85 per cent to close at Rs 694.70.
In terms of traded volume, 34.28 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 4.85 crore shares on the NSE during the day.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) shares dropped 8 per cent Tuesday following allegations of siphoning off Rs 98,000 crore of public money. The scrip declined nearly 8 per cent the following day also.
In a big relief to IBHFL, the petitioner who had approached the Supreme Court alleging misappropriation of funds, withdrew the plea on Thursday, the company said.
The petition now withdrawn alleged that IBHFL misappropriated Rs 98,000 crore of public money, a claim termed "frivolous and bizarre" by the company, which had sought urgent hearing in the matter.
In an affidavit, Abhay Yadav, the petitioner, claimed that he is not "aware of the contents and allegations mentioned in the complaints or the petition", IBHFL said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU