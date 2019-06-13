Kyrgyzstan awards top medal to President Xi Jinping

Chinese Jinping was on Thursday conferred with the highest national award of Kyrgyzstan, which is hosting the 19th Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

of Sooronbay Jeenbekov awarded his Chinese counterpart ( Jinping) the Manas Order of the First Degree, the country's highest national prize, China's state-run agency reported.

Xi, along with other leaders of the group including Indian Narendra Modi, is in the Kyrgyz capital to attend the two-day Summit beginning Thursday.

Speaking at a ceremony to confer the national honour on Xi, Jeenbekov said he appreciates Xi's special contributions to the development of the Kyrgyzstan- comprehensive strategic partnership.

He said his country will never forget China's long-running support and assistance. He also said that he believes that Xi's visit this time will open up a new chapter of bilateral ties between the two countries.

In response, said the medal has fully demonstrated the Kyrgyz people's profound friendship towards the Chinese people, adding that he values it very much.

Xi said he is ready to join hands with Jeenbekov to deepen the traditional friendship of the two countries, and to push forward the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership for new achievements, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

The Chinese arrived here Wednesday for a state visit to and to take part in the summit.

China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and are the founding members of the SCO, in which plays an influential role. and were admitted to the Beijing-based regional security grouping in 2017.

