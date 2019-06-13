UP govt announces financial aid for kin of two CRPF jawans killed in Anantnag attack

The government Thursday announced financial assistance for the kin of two CRPF jawans from the state who were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Chief paid his tributes to Satendra Kumar from Shamli and from Ghazipur who were among the five CRPF jawans killed in the strike on Wednesday.

"The UP chief has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to each of the families of the martyred jawans. In their memory, a road will be named in their native districts," a statement said.

The government also announced a government job for a family member of each jawan.

Adityanath said their death will not be allowed to go in vain.

UP will attend the last rites of Satendra Kumar, while another minister will attend the last rites of

The incident took place in the afternoon when motorcycle-borne terrorists fired at a CRPF patrol party at Khanabal-Pahalgham stretch, famously known as KP Road.

