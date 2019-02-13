Indian-American run over after taking shortcut underneath tractor-trailer

An Indian-American man, who apparently tried to crawl under a parked trailer to take a short cut, died after getting run over when the suddenly started his vehicle and drove away in in the US, according to police.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on February 5 when 30-year-old crawled under the stopped vehicle at the on Route 1 near Wooding Avenue to take a shortcut, reported, citing police.

The suddenly started up his trailer and was unaware that he had dragged Patel about 10 feet and ran him over with his rear tires, according to Police Lt.

Patel, a resident of Princeton, New Jersey, was badly injured. He was rushed to the in where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, police said.

The driver, who police located hours later in Philadelphia, returned voluntarily to Edison to assist with their investigation. He does not face any charges in connection with the accident, police said.

