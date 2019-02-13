Mamata ropes in just retired IPS officer Rina Mitra to advise

Rina Mitra, a top contender for the post of CBI before her retirement last month, has been appointed as the to the government on internal security, a said Wednesday.

Responsibilities of Mitra, who retired on January 31 last, for the newly created post would be defined later in a separate order, he said.

Secretariat insiders described the appointment of as a tactical move by the government at a time when its officials were at loggerheads with the Federal Investigative agency.

The police had a tiff with the CBI recently over its action against Rajeev Kumar in the Sardha chit fund scam case.

had taken strong objection to the CBI act against Kumar and staged a three-day dharna in Kolkata last week.

The and the NDA government at the Centre have been on collision course on several other issues related to the law and order in the state in the run up to the general election.

During her long career, Mitra, an IPS officer of the cadre, had also worked as (Internal Security) in the (MHA).

