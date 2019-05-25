Indian archers bag solitary bronze in World Cup Stage III

The men's compound team of Rajat Chauhan, and earned a solitary bronze medal in the World Cup Stage III here Saturday.

The trio put up a solid performance to edge out higher seeded Russian team of Anton Bulaev, and 235-230 in the bronze medal play-off.

Also in contention for a bronze medal was the women's team, but the trio of Jyoti Surekha Vennam, and lost to Great Britain's Layla Annison, and by two points (226-228).

Indian archers have failed to make it count in the recurve section, finishing without a medal.

The third stage of is the last meet before the World Championships in the Netherlands, which is an Olympic qualifying event.

