Indian arrested in Nepal for carrying arms

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

A 50-year-old Indian national has been arrested from an international airport in western Nepal for carrying arms, police said Tuesday.

Umesh Shukla, was arrested from the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa along with a foreign made pistol and 16 rounds of bullets as well as two magazines, the police said.

Shukla was arrested during an X-ray security check while he was about to board a domestic airline's flight to Pokhara.

The police has initiated further investigation into the matter and has taken him into custody.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 19:40 IST

