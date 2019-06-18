Indian arrested in Nepal for carrying arms

-
ALSO READ
Indian national shot dead in Nepal
Nepal PM claims of successfully managing decade-long Maoist conflict
Nepal to start construction of railways linking Kathmandu with India, China
Nepal extends tenure of commissions to complete investigations in country's civil war
Nepal unveils projects worth $30 billion in forum
-
A 50-year-old Indian national has been arrested from an international airport in western Nepal for carrying arms, police said Tuesday.
Umesh Shukla, was arrested from the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa along with a foreign made pistol and 16 rounds of bullets as well as two magazines, the police said.
Shukla was arrested during an X-ray security check while he was about to board a domestic airline's flight to Pokhara.
The police has initiated further investigation into the matter and has taken him into custody.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU