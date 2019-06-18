Indian arrested in Nepal for carrying arms

A 50-year-old Indian national has been arrested from an international airport in western for carrying arms, police said Tuesday.

Umesh Shukla, was arrested from the in Bhairahawa along with a foreign made pistol and 16 rounds of bullets as well as two magazines, the police said.

Shukla was arrested during an security check while he was about to board a domestic airline's flight to Pokhara.

The police has initiated further investigation into the matter and has taken him into custody.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)