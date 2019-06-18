Indian women's football team's preparatory camp to begin on July 1

Manipur's was among the 30 probables who were called up on Tuesday for women's senior team's preparatory camp beginning July 1.

announced the probables for the camp, which will help India's preparation for the COTIF tournament to be held in Spain, and the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Bala Devi, who top-scored with 26 goals in seven matches at the recently concluded Indian Women's League, will join the other girls at the here for the camp to be held from July 1 to 19.

Recently, had produced a spirited performance at 2020 Qualifiers second round before losing to hosts on goal difference.

scripted two back-to-back wins over and Nepal, before drawing 3-3 against

Probables:



Goalkeepers: Linthoingambi Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Crystal Pinto, Archana A.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Lako Phuti, Michel M Castanha, Yumlembam Papki Devi, Samiksha, Komal Kumari.

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Sumithra Kamaraj, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjana Chanu, Manisha, Ritu Rani, Ratanbala

Forwards: Anju Tamang, Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Anushka Samuel, Renu, Daya Devi, Roja Devi, Sandhiya Ranganathan.

