Indian business tycoons, expats in UAE hail Modi's resounding election victory

Indian business tycoons and expats in UAE hailed BJP's resounding election victory on Thursday, saying they look forward to the continued focus of the government for the growth of trade and commerce in

"Modi's previous term made Indians living outside the country very proud. NRIs are very pleased with the return of the Modi government," said Kamal Vachani, of Dubai-based Al-Maya.

Dr B R Shetty, of NMC Healthcare, said with the coming back to power, "black market will be completely wiped out" from the country, reported.

Joy Alukkas, and managing director of the Group, said as an he "look forward to the continued focus of the government for the growth of trade and commerce in India".

The positive response of announcement of the election results is surely reassuring for trade, commerce and businesses in India, he said, expecting some "great initiatives" for the gold and jewellery industry in the next five years.

Vasu Shroff, of the of Companies, expressed hope that the new government fulfil the needs of the lower segment of the society.

"They have basic needs for good education, electricity, clean drinking water, houses, roads," he said.

Rizwan Sajan, and of the Danube Group, said the results clearly showcases the "outstanding performance" of the NDA government in the last five years.

"The NDA government's infrastructure push and its efforts to strengthen 'Brand India' is one of its biggest achievements. Also, I would like to thank the government for simplified tax structures and an easy tax administration which helped many brands like us to enter Indian market to generate more business and provide employment opportunities," he said.

Dhananjay Datar, of Al Adil Trading, said Modi has done much to put on the global map.

"We as Indians can look at investment opportunities anywhere in the world with the confidence that we are recognised," he said.

Ram Buxani, chairman of ITL Cosmos Group, said Modi's re-election shows a "more stable India".

However, he said, some of Modi's achievements have been short-lived.

Citing examples, he said, "We have a long way to go as far as infrastructure is concerned. is an area that requires much thought to be given into...Our ports too are not very developed. Exports are hampered."



Bindu Suresh Chettur, a Dubai-based and former of one of the most influential business forums in the UAE -- the (IBPC), said she expects Modi to build a "newer and stronger"

"This poll result is the reflection that soft power of India needs to be complemented with a strong economy by eradicating the shortcomings and make India a strong nation," she said.

"It is proved beyond doubt that the people of India, especially the youth, have the capacity to identify and look for building a good future," Chettur said.

However, for some, the end of the month-long election process, that had its share of mudslinging and political bickering, comes as a major relief.

"Indian elections were one massive mudslinging affair I have ever witnessed...the results are just as astonishing. I just hope BJP rises above its saffron pursuit and gets empathetic towards the evident needs of our great nation," said Deeba Irfan, author and of TheWriteScene.com, a portal for writers.

Sreedhar Bevara, at Panasonic, said, "Last five years, the foreign policy has been best in decades and my pride being an Indian is shining while representing India outside."



"Modi," he said, "while continuing his successful reforms; I request him to continue to work on the major reform of incessant (no terms & conditions) and absolute free education and health to everyone, especially to those below poverty line," he said.

Meanwhile, Sajeev Purushothaman, of the NRI cell of BJP, said the party's victory is a reflection of the last five years of governance under the leadership of Modi and other BJP leaders.

"We feel India has never had such a leadership earlier and it is absolutely the epitome of governance," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)