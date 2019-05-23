Bengali superstar Dev wins from Ghatal, defeats BJP's Bharati

Bengali superstar Deepak Adhikari, who was fighting the Lok Sabha polls on a Trinamool Congress ticket, was re-elected from the Ghatal seat on Thursday.
Popularly known as Dev, the high-profile candidate defeated his nearest rival from BJP, former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, by 1,07,973 votes, the Election Commission said.
While Dev polled 7,17,959 votes, Ghosh got 6,09,986 votes, the EC said.
Congress candidate Mohammed Saifullah Khandakar got 32,839 votes and came third.
