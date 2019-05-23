Bengali superstar Dev wins from Ghatal, defeats BJP's Bharati

Bengali superstar Deepak Adhikari, who was fighting the polls on a Trinamool ticket, was re-elected from the seat on Thursday.

Popularly known as Dev, the high-profile candidate defeated his nearest rival from BJP, former IPS Bharati Ghosh, by 1,07,973 votes, the said.

While Dev polled 7,17,959 votes, Ghosh got 6,09,986 votes, the EC said.

candidate got 32,839 votes and came third.

