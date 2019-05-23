Well done my friend, Netanyahu congratulates Modi

Israeli on Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart as the (BJP) appeared set to retain power for a second term and vowed to strengthen their "great friendship" as well as bilateral ties.

"Heartfelt congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive victory in the elections," Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew.

"The election results are more validation of your leadership and the way you lead the largest democracy in the world. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us, and between and and take it to new heights," he said.

in 2017 became the first Indian to visit Netanyahu reciprocated with a visit to in January 2018.--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)