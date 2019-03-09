Indian diamond billionaire Nirav Modi tracked down to swanky London apartment: Report

Fugitive diamantaire Modi, wanted in in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case, has been discovered living openly in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London's West End and is running a new diamond business just yards away, a UK media report said on Saturday.

Modi, 48, was tracked down to a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark tower block of luxury apartments, where rent is estimated to be around 17,000 pounds a month, 'The Daily Telegraph' reported.

The had confirmed in August 2018 that had handed in the extradition request documents for Modi, which have been under consideration by the since then.

The Office on Saturday refused to comment on "individual cases" and indicated that any extradition proceedings can go ahead only after an extradition warrant has been issued for the arrest of the accused, as was the case with liquor baron

The 63-year-old former boss, wanted for fraud and money laundering charges in India, had surrendered to following such a warrant in April 2017 and is now undergoing an appeal process against his extradition order by

The revelation of Modi's whereabouts in comes a day after his 30,000 sq ft seaside mansion at in was demolished by authorities using explosives.

Despite his being frozen by the Indian authorities and an red notice being issued for his arrest, Modi, a whose designs have been worn by Hollywood stars, is now reportedly involved in a new diamond business based in

In a video posted by the newspaper, a "plumper" can be seen sporting a handle-bar moustache and wearing an Ostrich Hide jacket, estimated to cost 10,000 pounds.

On being accosted by reporters and questioned on various issues, including whether he had applied for political asylum in Britain and what he had to say after the charges against him, responded to a volley of queries with a curt: "No comment".

According to the report, the has been given a number by the (DWP) in order to be able to legally work in Britain and has also been able to operate online in the country.

is the subject of an red notice since July last year, which is a request to locate and arrest a wanted individual pending extradition proceedings.

However, if Modi has applied for political asylum in the UK, that process may hamper any arrest until his asylum application is considered by the Office.

"It is much harder to succeed in an asylum claim from a constitutional democracy like However, if there was evidence of an unfair trial, a person's claim might succeed," said Mark Symes, a senior immigration barrister who has represented another wealthy Indian national in the past who was refused asylum by the but won the claim before an on appeal.

"Generally speaking, a person needs to prove they face persecution rather than prosecution. So, a legitimate prosecution that leads to a lawful conviction following a fair trial could not give rise to a viable claim. However, if the charges were politically motivated or the trial was very unfair or excess punishment might result, the claim might succeed," he said.

Modi is believed to have arrived in London last year and was able to travel in and out of Britain at least four times since his passport was cancelled by the Indian authorities in February 2018.

During some of his stays in London he was reportedly also living in the heart of the city above his jewellery boutique called " Modi" on Old Bond Street, which has since closed down.

Modi is now believed to be running a new business which describes itself on the register as a in watches and jewellery and a retailer of watches and jewellery in specialised stores.

While Modi is not listed as a named of this new business, the UK he was seen walking his dog from his flat to the new office.

Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, are the main accused in (PNB) scam and they both left India before the details of the fraud came to light in January 2018.

