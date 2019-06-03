Indian girl critical after falling from building in UAE

A six-year-old Indian girl is battling for her life after she fell from the third floor of a building in Sharjah, according to media report.

The incident took place on Saturday, when the girl, identified as Safa SA, was playing in her house and ventured into the balcony from where she fell, reported.

Her parents, who were inside the house, were unaware of her movements, the report said.

The doctors have said that the girl has suffered multiple injuries and is put on artificial respiration, the report said.

A police team was rushed to the site for examination and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the



accident.

This was the 16th case of a child falling from a high rise building in the past three months.

The UAE authorities run various awareness programmes for parents, as negligence is the main cause for most of these cases.

