Indian men draw with Iran in chess championship

Grandmaster B Adhiban continued his heroics on the top board to down world junior champion before settled for a 2-2 draw with in the World Team Championship here.

Idani Pouya turned out to be the saviour for as he defeated the experienced on the second board while Shekhar Ganguly and S P Sethuraman played out draws with and on the third and fourth board.

The draws meant that the Indian men took their tally up to three points out of a possible four to be in fourth position in the standings with seven rounds still to come in the biennial team event of the world.

The day belonged to the who defeated defending champions 2.5-1.5. While none of the top American players are here it was a huge team effort that saw them winning on the fourth board where scored over Ni Hua in a fine effort.

While scored a regulation 3-1 victory over Egypt, England made merry at the expense of to be in lead alongside USA and on four points.

Even as lost on the top board against Arkadij Naiditsch, England came back strongly as beat Rauf Mamedov on the second board while scored over Eltaz Safarli to ensure the English team's supremacy.

In the women's section being organised simultaneously, were held 2-2 by the local stars from

Bhakti Kulkarni kept things under control against Gulmira Dauletova to secure an important full point in a close encounter. Eesha Karavade played out a draw on the top board with Zhansaya Abdumalik while on the second, Soumya Swaminathan did her bit, drawing with Dinara Saduakassova.

On the third board however, Rout failed to find her form for the second day running, as she was beaten by Bibisa Assaubayeva.

The Indian women took their tally to two points from as many matches following their draw with in the first round match.

The Russian women scored an important 3.5-0.5 victory over to share the lead on four points along with China, who had an easy 2.5-1.5 win over

defeated 4-0 to reach three points while the had another good run, defeating 3-1 to share the third spot.

The Indian women currently are in fifth spot alongside

Results round 2 open: (3) drew with (1) 2-2 (B Adhiban beat Parham Maghsoodloo; Idani Pouya beat Krishnan Sasikiran; Shekhar Ganguly drew with Amin Tabatabae; drew with S P Sethuraman); (0) lost to (2) 1-3; (0) lost to England (4) 1.5-2.5; (4) beat (0) 3-1; USA (3) beat (2) 2.5-1.5.

Women: (1) drew with India (2) (Zhansaya Abdumalik drew with Eesha Karavade; Soumya Swaminathan drew with Dinara Saduakassova; Bibsa Assaubayeva beat Rout; Bhakti Kulkarni beat Gulmira Dauletova); (0) lost to (3) 1-3; (1) lost to (4) 1.5-2.5; (2) lost to Russia (4) 0.5-3.5; (0) lost to (3) 0-4; USA (4) beat China.

