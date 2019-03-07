JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PSG coach Tuchel refuses to blame VAR after 'cruel' Champions League exit

Suspected Maoist killed in gunfight with police in Kerala
Business Standard

'It's a disgrace': Neymar blasts ref after PSG crash

AFP  |  Paris 

Brazilian star Neymar blasted as a "disgrace" the stoppage-time VAR award of a penalty which gave Manchester United a sensational Champions League last 16 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford converted the last-gasp spot-kick to send United through on away goals after a 3-1 second-leg win in the French capital.

"It's a disgrace. They get four guys who don't understand football to watch a slow motion replay in front of the TV," Neymar, who was injured and watched the game from the stands at the Parc des Princes, wrote on Instagram.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said he sympathised with Neymar's frustrations.

"Sometimes you use words you take back a few hours later," said Tuchel.

"You see how badly he wanted to help us.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 09:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements