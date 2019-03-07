'It's a disgrace': Neymar blasts ref after PSG crash

Brazilian star blasted as a "disgrace" the stoppage-time VAR award of a penalty which gave Manchester United a sensational last 16 victory over Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

converted the last-gasp spot-kick to send United through on away goals after a 3-1 second-leg win in the French capital.

"It's a disgrace. They get four guys who don't understand to watch a slow motion replay in front of the TV," Neymar, who was injured and watched the game from the stands at the Parc des Princes, wrote on

said he sympathised with Neymar's frustrations.

"Sometimes you use words you take back a few hours later," said Tuchel.

"You see how badly he wanted to help us.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)