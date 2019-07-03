Official's 'negligence' kills securityman, students protest

Over 300 students of the Indian Institute of Science here are on a protest since Monday over a security guard's death in a sliding gate crash at an entrance of the premier institute, police said.

The students Wednesday said they wanted stringent action against the official, whose alleged negligence led to the death of the 23-year-old guard, a student leader told PTI.

Gautam Biswal from Odisha was killed while two others were injured at the entrance near CNR Rao underpass when the 500-kg iron gate crashed. Vinayak, also from Odisha, and Anil Kumar from Bihar were the injured, police said.

The students staged a sit-in on the campus and held several rounds of discussion with the IISc management, including its director Anurag Kumar, the police said.

Policemen were deployed at the protest site to avoid any untoward incident.

