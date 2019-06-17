Indian students pay tribute at War Memorial in Seoul

Two Indian students, who visited as part of an exchange programme, paid tributes at a ceremonial pillar built in memory of the Indian soldiers who had participated in the Korean War, at the in Seoul, officials said Monday.

Aarya Jain and Vimrut Kaur from Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar laid a wreath at the stone-made pillar which bears an inscription and 'Bharat', and stands amid a row of other ceremonial pillars at the iconic located at Yongsan in the Korean capital.

The pillar was built in memory of the Indian troops who had embarked upon a serious humanitarian mission during Korean War (1950-54).

The Korean population is more aware and ecstatic about the historical linkages with The gentle and noble deeds of Indians troops are vividly etched in their minds and are shared as folklore, a said.

