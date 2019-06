'Snana Jatra' celebrated in Puri Jagannath temple

The annual ceremonial bathing ritual of the deities at Shree temple here was celebrated on Monday in the presence of thousands of devotees, amid tight security.

The ceremony known as 'Snana Jatra' of Lord Jagannath, Lord and was performed on a bathing altar known as the 'Snana Mandap' in which priests poured 108 pitchers of aromatic sacred water on the deities.

The 'Snana Jatra' -- held on the full moon day of the Hindu month of 'Jyestha', considered to be the birthday of Lord -- is a significant ritual in the run-up to the annual 'Rath Jatra' festival.

Elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the annual event, as security was strengthened in and around the shrine.

Patrolling by police personnel was stepped up and special steps were taken to regulate vehicular traffic for the event, according to of Police (Central Range), Soumendra Priyadarshi.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal's Mayapur, the "Snan Yatra" of Lord Jagannath, Lord and was also held at the ISKCON, Rajapur temple, district and it was witnessed by thousands of people.

Besides, a large number of foreign devotees from various countries took part in the festivities, said Subroto Das, of ISKCON Mayapur.

According to Skanda Purana this festival is celebrated as Appearance day of Lord in the material world.

