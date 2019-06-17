'ASI injured as absconder's kin attack police team'

An assistant sub- of the police was injured severely Monday when the relatives of an absconding "criminal" attacked a police team with which he had gone to arrest the absconder, an said.

ASI Mahendra Singh of station sustained head injuries and had to be administered five stitches, said SHO

The police team was attacked by relatives and family members of absconder Mukesh Meena with sticks and iron rods in Barandun village under station of district, said Sikarwal.

He said Meena was wanted in a case of cheating and forgery in a fraudulent sale of land in 2018 along with his father, who had already been arrested.

On a tip-off of likely availability of the accused in his village, a police team from in Kota was dispatched Monday noon to

As the Gumanpura police team reached the absconder's home in Meeno Ki Jhopdiya near Barundhan along with the policemen of station in Bundi, the family members and relatives attacked the police team, said Sikarwal.

