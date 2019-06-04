Indian wins USD 2.7 million in raffle draw in UAE

-
An Indian expat won a staggering USD 2.7 million in a monthly raffle in the UAE, a media report said Tuesday.
Sanjai Nath R, who had purchased the ticket at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, was announced the winner on Monday of the bumper prize, 10 million dirham (USD 2.7 million), the Khaleej Times reported.
While Nath won the first prize, five other Indian expats were in the top 10 winning list of the raffle, the report said.
The second price of 100,000 dirhams was won by Indian expat Binu Gopinathan, it said
Shipak Barua from Bangladesh won the luxurious Land Rover Series 16 in the raffle, the report added.
Last month, Shojith KS, an Indian national from Sharjah, became first prize winner of the after winning 15 million dirhams (USD 4.08 million).
Big Ticket is the largest and longest running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.
Tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.
