Indian wins USD 2.7 million in raffle draw in UAE

An Indian won a staggering USD 2.7 million in a monthly in the UAE, a media report said Tuesday.

Sanjai Nath R, who had purchased the ticket at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, was announced the winner on Monday of the bumper prize, 10 million dirham (USD 2.7 million), reported.

While Nath won the first prize, five other Indian expats were in the top 10 winning list of the raffle, the report said.

The second price of 100,000 dirhams was won by Indian Binu Gopinathan, it said



Shipak Barua from won the luxurious 16 in the raffle, the report added.

Last month, KS, an Indian national from Sharjah, became first prize winner of the after winning 15 million dirhams (USD 4.08 million).

Big Ticket is the largest and longest running monthly draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in

Tickets can be purchased online or at International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)