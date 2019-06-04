Rain or thunderstorm forecast in Delhi

It was a warm Tuesday morning in the national capital, with partly cloudy skies, as the minimum settled one notch above the season's average at 28.7 degrees

The maximum is expected to hover around 39 degrees and there are chances of rain or thunderstorm in the later part of the day which may provide relief from the scorching heat, a said.

The relative humidity was 54 per cent at 8.30 am, he said.

Heatwave conditions abated in on Monday, but high humidity added to the discomfort of the people.The maximum was 40.6 degrees and the minimum was 29.4 degrees Celsius.

