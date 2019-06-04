Afghan president says he'll visit Pakistan to improve ties

Afghan says he will visit on June 27 to open a new chapter in his country's uneasy relationship with its neighbour and mend ties that are often characterized by mistrust and tit-for-tat accusations.

In his message to mark Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that caps the fasting month of Ramadan, said he agreed to visit Pakistan's after the two leaders met last week on the sidelines of the meeting in

"I hope the visit will be positive," said.

routinely accuses of harboring its enemies, yet in recent months has lent its support to US efforts to an end to Afghanistan's long-running war.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)