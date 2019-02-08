Indian women lose to NZ by 4 wickets to hand series

A shoddy batting performance by the middle-order saw Indian women lose a nail-biting second T20 International against by four wickets and concede the three-match series here Friday.

The Indian women had earlier lost the first Twenty20 International by 23 runs in

Needing a win to keep the series alive, Indian women posted a modest 135 for 6 despite being 72 for 2 after the first 10 overs.

Chasing a modest target, made a heavy weather of the chase before scampering home off the last ball of the match losing six wickets.

"I think we should give credit to our bowlers, it wasn't a good total but still they fought for us. We were 20 runs short, They played better than us. We just need to learn from our mistakes and play better," said after the match.

Jemimah Rodrigues slammed a 53-ball 72 that included six boundaries and one six but scored only 63 runs in the back 10 to end up 20 runs short, which became their undoing.

The White Ferns lost two quick wickets -- opener (19) and (4) by the seventh over with the scoreboard reading 40.

But then (62) and (23) joined hands and the duo stitched 61 runs for the third wicket to get women back into the track.

Left-arm orthodox bowler (2/23) and medium pacer (2/22) bowler well for Indian women in the middle overs to take the match down to the wire.

Reddy, in fact, brought women back into the match with twin blows in the 18th over -- first dismissing a set Bates and then accounting for for a first ball duck to bring India back into the contest.

New Zealand needed nine runs off the last over and Katey Martin smacked Mansi Joshi for a boundary off the first ball to bring down the equation to five off five.

Joshi, however, got her revenge by getting through the defence of Martin in the next ball.

But it was not to be India's day as some sloppy fielding and sensible batting by and took New Zealand home.

"We probably should have done that lot easier than what we did. But I am happy. Feels like it's been a while since we won a series," New Zealand said.

Earlier, Jemimah, with in-form opener Smriti (36 off 27), Rodrigues added 63 runs for the second-wicket to lay the base for the total after the visitors lost opener (4) early.

Invited to bat, India women struggled to put up partnerships and the one between and Rodrigues saved the visitors' from humilation.

When and Rodrigues were at the crease, India women were going great guns as the duo played fearlessly to put together 71 runs in 9.1 overs before the visitors lost Mandhana.

Mandhana's dismissal brought in Harmanpreet but the didn't last long and perished after scoring only five runs.

Rodrigues, though, carried on and registered fifth T20 fifty of her career but didn't get enough support from the other end to take



Rodrigues got out in the penultimate over while trying to go for big shots, stumped by Katey Martin off leg-spinner

Besides Rodrigues and Mandhana, it was struggle all throughout for others as no other batswomen could manage double digit scores.

