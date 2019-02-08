JUST IN
India women lose 2nd T20 to NZ; concede series

Press Trust of India  |  Auckland 

The Indian women's cricket team lost by four wickets to New Zealand in the second T20 International to concede a series-deciding 0-2 lead here Friday.

Chasing a target of 136, New Zealand managed to reach the target off the last ball of the game.

The third and final match of the series is to be played on Sunday in Hamilton.

Brief Scores:

India women: 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 72, Smriti Mandhana 36; Roesemary Mair 2/17).

New Zealand Women: 136/6 in 20 overs (Suzie Bates 51, Radha Yadav 2/23).

