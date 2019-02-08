India women lose 2nd T20 to NZ; concede series

-
ALSO READ
Third ODI: India lost to Kiwis, clinch series 2-1
New Zealand register consolation win over India in 4th ODI
All-round New Zealand earn consolation win in final ODI
Indian women walloped by New Zealand in dead rubber
We need to attack Indian spinners whenever they toss the ball up: Suzie Bates
-
The Indian women's cricket team lost by four wickets to New Zealand in the second T20 International to concede a series-deciding 0-2 lead here Friday.
Chasing a target of 136, New Zealand managed to reach the target off the last ball of the game.
The third and final match of the series is to be played on Sunday in Hamilton.
Brief Scores:
India women: 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 72, Smriti Mandhana 36; Roesemary Mair 2/17).
New Zealand Women: 136/6 in 20 overs (Suzie Bates 51, Radha Yadav 2/23).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU