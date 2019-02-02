Indian women's hockey team draw 1-1 with Ireland

Dragflicker Kaur scored in the first half to put the Indian women's team ahead before silver medallists fought back to draw 1-1 in the opening friendly match here.

After levelling the four-match series with hosts Spain, put up a determined performance in the first match.

The visitors will end their 10-day tour of with the second and final friendly match against on Sunday.

got off to a good start as they made a first breakthrough in the fourth minute when they created a PC opportunity. But the chance went amiss with good defending shown by the Irish.

In the second quarter though, made up for the lost opportunity when they were awarded a PC for an infringement by an Irish defender.

Gurjit, India's dragflicker, made no mistake in putting the ball past the Irish in the 18th minute.

India's 1-0 lead put the Irish on the backfoot. While India defended the lead well with a disciplined structure, the Irish pushed for an elusive goal.

It was only in the 45th minute when struck a field goal through that levelled the score to 1-1.

While the final quarter saw both teams play at par with each other, India remained resolute in their defence.

India's made a brilliant attempt to deny Ireland a goal off a PC minutes before the final hooter ending the match in a stalemate.

