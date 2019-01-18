Rani to lead Indian women's hockey team for Spain tour

Ace striker Rampal will captain an 18-strong Indian women's team, while will be her deputy for the season opener in starting Jan 26, Hockey announced Friday.

The Indian Hockey team is set to play four matches with the and two matches against the Women's runners-up,

The team will leave on January 24 for the tour from Bengaluru, where they have been based for the past two weeks for the

The team includes goalkeepers and The Indian team for will feature defender who makes a comeback after missing out on and the Jakarta- last year due to

Defender Salima Tete, who led the U-18 team to a silver medal at the Youth in Buenos Aires, has also been named in the team along with experienced Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, and drag-flicker who will add strength to India's defence.

While the midfield features Lilima Minz, Karishma Yadav, Sonika and Neha Goyal, the forward-line will have the experience of Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Udita and Navjot Kaur.

"The team has a different mix of players this time with some of the key players like Sunita Lakra, Namita Toppo among few other experienced players being rested. The idea was to give more players a chance to experience playing at a top level so we can create more depth in our selection ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers," said.

Indian Team:



Goalkeepers: Savita,



Defenders: Reena Khokhar, Deep Grace Ekka, Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur,Midfielders: Lilima Minz, Karishma Yadav, Sonika,

Forwards: Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Udita, Navjot Kaur.

