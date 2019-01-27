Indian women's hockey team lose 2-3 to Spain

Indian women's team put up a spirited fight before losing 2-3 to in their opening match against hosts here.

Udita (12th minute) and Gurjit Kaur (48th) scored for India, while (23rd), (39th) and (40th) sounded the board for on Saturday.

used strong attacking strategy to begin the first quarter on a positive note.

The team made the first breakthrough when it managed to earn a penalty corner in the 8th minute but could not convert the shot.

However, in the following minutes the forwardline worked together to support experienced Vandana who created a splendid opportunity for compatriot Udita to score in the 12th minute.

A reverse pass by Vandana was picked up well by Udita who made no mistake in sending it past the Spanish to take a 1-0 lead.

In the second quarter, hosts Spain stepped up their game after the initial setback to score an equaliser in the 23rd minute through

While the second half saw both teams defend well to contain each other from taking a lead, the third quarter completely belonged to Spain as they struck two goals in the 39th and 40th minute through and respectively.

The fourth quarter remained tense for as they fought back to make amends to their defensive lapses in the previous quarter.

A tactical approach to their attack saw them win a crucial PC which was brilliantly converted by dragflicker Gurjit Kaur in the 48th minute.

The following minutes were evenly fought by both teams but Spain ensured they upped their defence to deny an equaliser.

