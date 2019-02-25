Indian women's team beat England by 7 wickets in 2nd ODI

Indian women's team defeated England by seven wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here Monday.

The Indian women's side had defeated England in the first ODI by 66 runs on February 22.

Brief Score:



England: 161 all out in 43.3 overs (NR Sciver 85; J Goswami 4/30, S Pandey 4/18).

India: 162-3 in 41.1 overs (S Mandhana 63; A Shrubsole 2/23).

