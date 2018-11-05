Indiannica Learning Enhances Learning Experience With the Launch of Fourteen new Series for ICSE and CBSE

/ --



Launch commemorates two years of successful association with Navneet



Pvt. Ltd. announced today the launch of fourteen new series of curriculum textbooks for English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Computer Science, and Social Studies. These new series are an addition to the bouquet of specialized solutions, as per ICSE and CBSE curriculum, used by schools across the country. The launch also marks the successful completion of two years as a subsidiary of Pvt Ltd and the continued association with Encyclopdia Britannica as its exclusive licensee.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Gupta, M.D, said, "It's been two years of productive and fulfilling association with Navneet and I am very delighted to commemorate this with the launch of our new series. At Indiannica Learning, we are committed to our mission of enriching experiences of learners and keeping this in mind we have designed the series that follow the ICSE and CBSE curriculum and also cater to the needs of the 21st century classroom."



At Indiannica Learning, the design of the provides engaging and authentic learning experiences to students and also aids teachers to instruct their students better. All the curriculum titles focus on pedagogically advanced content and enable better classroom transaction with clear learning outcomes and take learning beyond the classroom.

Elaborating further, Mr Anil Gala, Chairman and Director, said, "Both Navneet and Indiannica share a similar ideology and Indiannica Learning is taking this synergy forward and is committed to provide to serve the Indian curriculum market. The new series are a reflection of our dedication to providing trusted and accurate information that cater to the needs of today's learners."



About Indiannica Learning



(a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited, formerly known as Encyclopdia Britannica (India) Private Limited), since its inception in 2009 has been a pioneer in products that promote knowledge and learning.

The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized consisting of textbooks, interactive student and resources, training materials, educational, instructional, and information products as well as We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st century classroom and today's home learning environments, while continuing our association with global educational publisher, Encyclopdia Britannica.

By partnering with Navneet Education Limited, Indiannica is expanding its products to further accelerate its growth in the curriculum business while retaining its core values of spreading knowledge and promoting learning without boundaries.

About Navneet Education



is a purpose-driven organization, doing what it takes to move the needle and promulgate knowledge. The Gala Group established the brand in 1959 and since then we have been the major force in the dissemination of knowledge to the little learners of Over the decades, Navneet has emerged as the preferred brand for among teachers and students. The immensely popular products like Vikas workbooks, Gala practice books, YouVa full-scapes, are hot favorites amongst the young segment of These products are bestsellers not just because of their superior quality but also because of the nostalgic association of 90's kids.

