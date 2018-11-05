JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

117 Indians died for every billion USD remitted from gulf countries: CHRI

Penna Cement files Rs 1,550-cr IPO papers with Sebi
Business Standard

Gunmen kill police officer, 2 others in Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Unidentified gunmen on Monday opened fire from a car and killed a police officer, his driver and guard in Sheikhupura district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Station House Officer (SHO) Zahid Mehmood was travelling from his home to Lahore when the gunmen opened fire on his car, police said. The SHO's driver and guard died on the spot while Mehmood succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

The attackers fled the site after the attack.

Police have erected district-wide blockades and initiated a search operation to arrest the suspected attackers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements