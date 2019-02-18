Indigenously built ships to get priority in chartering: Govt

In order to promote Make in initiative, ships built in the country will now get priority in chartering under a new policy, the government said Monday.

will launch the revised guidelines in this direction on Tuesday.

"In a big step to promote Make in initiative and incentivise ship-building activity in the country, has revised its guidelines for chartering of ships by providing Right of First Refusal( RoFR) to ships built in India," the shipping ministry said in a statement.

Henceforth, whenever a tendering process is undertaken to charter a vessel, a bidder offering an indigenously-built ship will be given the first priority to match the lowest bidder quote, it said.

The statement said it is expected that the priority given to ships built in will raise the demand for such vessels, providing them with additional market access and business support.

A policy in this regard will be launched by Gadkari in on Tuesday during the inauguration of the two-day Regional Maritime Safety Conference.

Prior to the revision of the guidelines, the RoFR was reserved for Indian flag vessels as per the relevant provisions of Merchant Shipping Act, 1958.

The existing licensing conditions have been reviewed in consonance with India's policy of promoting Make in India initiative, the statement said.

The review is also in line with the need to give a long term strategic boost to the domestic shipbuilding industry.

The shipping ministry has also laid down eligibility conditions and rules for exercise of the RoFR.

One of the rules says: "The RoFR would be exercised only in case the vessel being offered for charter by the lowest bidder has been built outside India."



The government has taken several steps to promote shipbuilding in India, especially by providing long-term subsidy under the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (2016-2026).

Budgetary provision of Rs 30 crore was earmarked in 2018-19 for providing financial assistance to all Indian shipyards, excluding Defence Shipyards.

An amount of Rs 11.89 crore has already been disbursed to three shipyards.

