Sandeep Mohan Bhatnagar, Ashok Kumar Pandey appointed CBIC members

-
ALSO READ
Pranab K. Das new CBIC Chairman
CISF, BSF, Coast Guards to be eligible for indirect tax informant reward scheme
Centre clears GST refunds worth Rs 91,149 crore
Deadline for filing September GSTR-3B return extended till Oct. 25
Commissioner (Investigation-Customs) post created to deal with search, seizure
-
Senior IRS officers Sandeep Mohan Bhatnagar and Ashok Kumar Pandey have been appointed as members in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the Personnel Ministry said in an order issued on Monday.
Pandey is a 1983-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officer, while Bhatnagar a 1984-batch IRS officer.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved their appointment, the order said.
The CBIC board is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members.
With the latest appointments, the board is in its full strength now.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU