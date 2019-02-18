JUST IN
Sandeep Mohan Bhatnagar, Ashok Kumar Pandey appointed CBIC members

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior IRS officers Sandeep Mohan Bhatnagar and Ashok Kumar Pandey have been appointed as members in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the Personnel Ministry said in an order issued on Monday.

Pandey is a 1983-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officer, while Bhatnagar a 1984-batch IRS officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved their appointment, the order said.

The CBIC board is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members.

With the latest appointments, the board is in its full strength now.

