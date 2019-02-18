Yes Bank shares pare most of early losses, end 2.5% lower

Shares of pared most of their early losses and closed 2.5 per cent lower Monday after the Reserve Bank warned the lender of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of norms.

The company's shares closed 2.54 per cent lower at Rs 213.15 on BSE. During the day, it plunged 8 per cent to Rs 201.

On NSE, shares dipped 2.28 per cent to close at Rs 214.

Yes Bank, in a press release earlier last week, had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.

In a regulatory filing Friday, said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report be divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.

"Therefore, the press release breaches confidentiality and violates regulatory guidelines. Moreover, NIL divergence is not an achievement to be published and is only compliance with the extant Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms," the RBI said in its letter.

"The issuance of the Press Release has, therefore, been viewed seriously by the RBI and could entail further regulatory action/s," the letter added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)