A 'peace calender' was released here on Sunday to send out a message of peace amid strain in bilateral ties between and

Many people, including Army veterans, youths and school students, gathered here to release the 'peace calendar', an initiative of the 'Aaghaz-e-Dosti' organisation that works to foster people-to-people relations between and through its of people.

The calendar features paintings of school students from and on the theme of peace. Six paintings from each country were selected for being published in the form of calendar.

Sudheendra Kulkarni, a and former of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, told the gathering that the young generation is the hope for both countries.

He recalled how the initiatives such as start of bus, train and across borders brought happiness to people and hence more such steps should be taken.

(retired) T K Kaul, the Initiative for Peace, talked about how there are veterans in both countries who advocate peace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)