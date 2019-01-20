2 killed, 4 injured in Jammu ropeway project cable car crash, days before its inauguration by PM

Two workers were killed and four others suffered injuries on Sunday after a of the under-construction ropeway project crashed during a mock rescue drill, days before it was likely to be inaugurated by Modi, officials said.

The crash took place due to some technical snag near the this evening, a said.

The executing agency was conducting a mock rescue drill and due to imbalance, one of the trolleys carrying six workers fell down.

One of them, 45-year-old from Bihar, died on the spot.

The rest five -- (45), Manjeet Singh (32) and Lovely of West Bengal, Ravinder (30) of Uttar Pradesh, and (32) of -- were rushed to the where Krishan died later, they said.

and Kashmir ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of those killed.

He also directed the divisional administration to provide free medical treatment to the injured, an official said.

On the instructions of the Governor, and B V R Subramanyam visited the injured in the hospital late this evening.

The also visited the and took stock of the situation, the said.

The Jammu ropeway project, planned to boost tourism in the winter capital, is likely to be inaugurated by Modi on February 3.

The 1.66-km-long project has two phases, first from to Mahamaya Park and second from Mahamaya to Peer Kho over the Tawi river, with a total length of 1,118 metres.

Jammu and and Vice expressed anguish and grief over the death of two persons in the incident, describing it as most "tragic and unfortunate".

They conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for peace to the departed souls and wished speedy recovery to the injured, a of the party said.

In a separate statement, National Conference Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana sought a judicial inquiry by a sitting into the incident.

