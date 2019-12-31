JUST IN
Indore ranked cleanest city for fourth time in a row in govt survey

Bhopal stood second in first quarter results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indore, indore junction
Indore Junction | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Tuesday.

Bhopal stood second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second quarter results (July-September).

The third position was grabbed by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.
First Published: Tue, December 31 2019. 15:50 IST

