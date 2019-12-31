Indore ranked cleanest city for fourth time in a row in govt survey

-
Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Tuesday.
Bhopal stood second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second quarter results (July-September).
The third position was grabbed by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.
