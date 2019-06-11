Infibeam gets MCA nod to remove S.R.B.C & Co as joint statutory auditor

company Avenues said Tuesday its proposal to remove EY-affiliate as one of its has been approved by the

Last month, Avenues had said its board has made a recommendation "to terminate" (Auditor) as one of the on grounds of alleged sharing of unpublished price-sensitive information.

"... the Regional Director, North-Western Region, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Central Government of India, has approved the removal of M/s S R B C & Co, LLP, Chartered Accountants...as one of the under Section 140 (1) of the Act, 2013," said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

SRBC & Co LLP, an affiliate of global firm EY, has previously issued a statement refuting the charges and had said it is open to a regulatory inspection and will respond to the regulators, as required.

