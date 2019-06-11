Pak court grants anti-graft body 11-day physical remand of Zardari

Pakistan's former Ali was sent on a 11-day physical remand by an accountability court on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested in a multi-million dollar case.

A team of the (NAB) arrested the 63-year-old co- of the Peoples Party from his house here on Monday hours after the rejected his bail plea.

He was presented before Mohammad Arshad Malik, who granted the NAB 11-day physical remand of and ordered that he be presented before the court again on June 21.

During the court proceedings, the NAB requested 14-day physical remand for Zardari, which was opposed by his

NAB informed the court that were opened with the help of bank officials. Abbasi said that had been arrested and his remand was necessary for investigation.

Zardari also moved an application through Farooq Naek for additional facilities during detention, which also include a request for servant.

Talking to the media outside the court, Zardari said that was "selected" leader and not elected. He claimed that ordered his arrest.

Zardari and his sister are two of the main accused in the scandal which utilised to channel illegally gained funds out of

According to the NAB officials, the duo made transactions of Rs 150 million through alleged

The arrest warrants were issued on Sunday by the NAB, the anti-corruption watchdog, which is probing them in the

Strict security arrangements were made for Zardari's appearance in court on Tuesday and around 1,500 security personnel were deployed. At least 300 policemen were deployed outside the NAB headquarters, while roads leading to accountability court remained closed for all kind of traffic.

Prior to his arrival at the court, a three-member team of doctors conducted a medical examination of the former According to the NAB sources, Zardari was found to be fit for physical remand.

Zardari, the 11th of from 2008 to 2013, has denied any link with the fake accounts. He has said the allegation was part of a vilification campaign by the ruling to malign opposition leaders.

He was elected as a member of the from the NA-213 Nawabshah seat of province in last year's

Zardari's arrest prompted a strong reaction from the Opposition and sporadic protests by PPP workers in various parts of the country, mostly in the party-ruled province.

Terming his father's arrest an act of "political victimisation" by the government, PPP said the Constitution guarantees the right of fair trial to every citizen. He appealed to party workers to remain calm and wait for party directives.

The main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had questioned the timing of the arrest, alleging that it had been done to divert public attention from the "IMF-prepared anti-people budget" that the government would present on Tuesday.

