Infosys completes divestment of its stake in Unsilo A/S for over $800,000

IT services firm on Tuesday said it has divested its shares in Unsilo A/S for about $8,00,000 (over Rs 5.70 crore).

"...the minority investment made by the company during 2016 in Unsilo A/S... the company announces that it has, on January 28, 2020, completed the of its shares in Unsilo A/S for a total consideration of approximately $0.8 million," said in a regulatory filing.

In November 2016, had announced an investment of 14,920,000 Danish Krone (about Rs 14.49 crore) from its Innovation Fund in an artificial intelligence startup Unsilo.

The Danish firm focuses on advanced text analysis. It uses a unique combination of machine-learning and natural language processing to analyse large quantities of text and improve the speed and effectiveness of knowledge workers across many industries.