Infosys Foundation to restore ancient Panchakalyani lake

Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT Thursday announced plans towards conservation and restoration of the 'Panchakalyani', said to be the 'largest ancient lake' at in district.

The Foundation will restore the lake by removing silt and waste deposit, ensuring structural and chemical conservation of the Panchakalyani and a nearby tank called the Ganeshan Honda, reconnecting the existing canals, and building a compound wall, it said in a release.

The is among the most visited monuments at Melukote, which has several ancient water bodies situated on a hill top through which rain water has been harnessed for many centuries.

This harnessed water has historically been used for consumption and irrigation, the foundation said.

The Foundation has championed the preservation of ancient cultural heritage of for several years, it said.

Tourism S R Mahesh and minor irrigation C S Puttaraju attended the inauguration of the restoration project, along with Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, the release said.

"The restoration project is important to improve the water quality of the lake and bring back balance in the natural ecosystem of This endeavor will not only create awareness to preserve but also protect our rich legacy for future generations," said.

