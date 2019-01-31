Infosys Foundation to restore ancient Panchakalyani lake

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major Infosys Thursday announced plans towards conservation and restoration of the 'Panchakalyani', said to be the 'largest ancient lake' at Melukote in Mandya district.
The Foundation will restore the lake by removing silt and waste deposit, ensuring structural and chemical conservation of the Panchakalyani and a nearby tank called the Ganeshan Honda, reconnecting the existing canals, and building a compound wall, it said in a release.
The Panchakalyani lake is among the most visited monuments at Melukote, which has several ancient water bodies situated on a hill top through which rain water has been harnessed for many centuries.
This harnessed water has historically been used for consumption and irrigation, the foundation said.
The Infosys Foundation has championed the preservation of ancient cultural heritage of India for several years, it said.
Tourism minister S R Mahesh and minor irrigation minister C S Puttaraju attended the inauguration of the restoration project, along with Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, the release said.
"The restoration project is important to improve the water quality of the lake and bring back balance in the natural ecosystem of Melukote. This endeavor will not only create awareness to preserve but also protect our rich legacy for future generations," Sudha Murty said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
